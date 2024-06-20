McCormick Names Dr. Terry Goodin as Preferred Running Mate

INDIANAPOLIS — In a press conference Thursday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick named her preferred running mate: Dr. Terry Goodin.

McCormick believes Goodin to be the right candidate to help her “restore civility, common sense, and bipartisanship to the Statehouse.” He previously served as a superintendent, state representative, and more.

Goodin stressed his desire to ensure Hoosiers get solid educations and good-paying jobs. He made it clear that he supports women’s reproductive rights and marriage equality, among other causes.

In a perhaps surprising move, the Lieutenant Governor hopeful admitted to having once voted against gay marriage, for which he apologized. But, ultimately, he says “the Hoosier cause is the Democrat cause.”

Following the announcement, Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl noted, “He has the experience as a public servant with broad connections to deliver for Hoosiers.”

Delegates chose Micah Beckwith as the Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor Saturday. This nomination surprised some Hoosiers, as Mike Braun had already stated his desire to run with Julie McGuire, who had also recently been endorsed by former President Trump.

The 2024 Indiana Democratic Party State Convention will be held on July 13th at the Convention Center in Indianapolis. At that time, delegates will determine the Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor.

Learn more about Dr. Goodin here.

