Summer Roars Ahead With Massive Heat Wave Slamming Eastern U.S.

As the first day of summer appears, so does a massive heat wave that has overtaken much of the eastern half of the United States. Over the weekend, several temperature records are under threat of being shattered as health officials sternly warn of the many health risks associated with the high heat.

Accuweather reports that the current line of the heat wave stretches from far west as Tennesee upwards to the state of Maine. The website adds that around 135 million residents will be under the threat of records hovering well past 90 degrees with Washington, D.C. potentially reaching 101 this coming Sunday. If that happens, it will break a record set in the 1980s and will be the first time the city has reached the 100-degree mark since 2016.

“As high pressure continues to build in the East, the Ohio Valley and Northeast will see daily temperature records challenged on Thursday. High temperatures will be between 90 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit and pose a risk for heat-related illnesses across the region,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Duffus shared in a report.

One of the many inherent risks of high heat include poor air quality, risk of stroke, dehydration, and more. Health officials from several states are warning their residents to stay indoors during the height of the day if possible and to keep themselves hydrated and cool as possible. The heat wave will also put a strain on electrical grids across the affected regions as the high temperatures persist.

At particular risk are the elderly, those who suffer from respiratory issues, and young children. Several cities, including Washington, have opened cooling centers and pools to offer a reprieve.

