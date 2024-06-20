All Booties Matter: Latto Reveals Online Bullying Led To BBL Surgery

Big Latto is opening up about a time when she didn’t feel like the “biggest” and allowed insecurities to lead her to the surgery table.

On Monday (Jun 17) a clip taken from a live session with fans went viral after the ATLien shared that online critics of her natural body shape at 21 led to her going under the knife to get a BBL after signing her deal.

“My body was so tea,” Latto stated. “I gained a little weight ’cause I signed my deal when I was 21. When I had just turned 21, and I was just having money and living a whole new life, eating out. Y’all know I’m a foodie. So, now I have the funds to feed this foodie in me. So, I just, I gained a little weight and everybody on the internet was calling me ‘bad body’ and stuff, so I feel like that played a role, because I started to be a little insecure about my body.”

The reflection echoed her 2023 interview with Apple Music when she shared that she had a little “work” done, before giving women considering the option to go for a more natural look, saying:

“I got a little work done on my body or whatever,” Latto said at the time. “A little tea. A b***h look natural. It’s one thing about it, if you gon’ do it, do it right. I did it right. For a girl that have the little tweaky, tweaks, I be on your case about not touching nothing.”

During the viral clip, Latto also opened up about the backlash she received for undergoing surgery, noting that the experience made her understand the importance of not caring what other people think.

“Every time I post a gym picture, people be like, ‘Oh, she got a BBL,’” Latto continued. “I’ve been so loud and clear about a BBL that I had four years ago. When I was 21, that y’all convinced me I needed, by the way.’ B***hes be on their third, fourth round by now. I got one BBL four years ago. This is all me now, know that. I get my a*s up and go to the gym! Moral of the story: I just think everybody should just stop worrying about everybody,” she expressed. “Natural girls are winning. Surgery girls… BBL girls are winning. Do what works for you and mind your own business. Make your own decisions based on what you want to do, not what other people are telling you to do.”

Latto is headlining Birthday Bash in Atlanta this Saturday, June 22.

All Booties Matter: Latto Reveals Online Bullying Led To BBL Surgery was originally published on hiphopwired.com