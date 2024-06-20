Indiana Swimmers Impress as Eight More Punch Tickets to Paris

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday was another record-breaking night at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials. Lucas Oil Stadium had more than 22,000 fans in attendance — a number that shattered the record set Saturday night by nearly 2,000.

In the pool, eight new swimmers punched their tickets to Paris after five finals — the most in a single night from the nine-day event.

Matt Fallon’s won the men’s 200-meter breaststroke. The New Jersey native set a new American record at 2:06.54.

“It doesn’t feel real yet,” Fallon said after his win. “Honestly, I could be dreaming right now, and I wouldn’t know… Just still feels surreal.”

For the Hoosier State swimmers, Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano secured a spot in a second event in Paris. Guiliano was already set to compete in the men’s 200-meter freestyle, but added the 100-meter freestyle Wednesday after winning the championship event. Guiliano will be joined by Jack Alexy, Caeleb Dressel and Hunter Armstrong for the 4x100m relay team.

IU alum and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King finished with the second-best time in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke semifinals. She will compete next to now two-time Olympian Kate Douglass in the finals on Thursday night.

In the women’s 200-meter butterfly, Carmel High School’s Alex Shackell posted the second-best time with 2:06.10, 1.19 seconds behind three-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith — who still holds the American record for the event. Smith already secured her spot for the Summer Olympics after setting a new world record in the 100-meter backstroke Tuesday night.

Shackell is looking to join her brother Aaron in Paris — who is heading to his first Olympic Games after winning the Men’s 400-meter freestyle Saturday night. Both Aaron and Alex’s father Nick was a two-time Olympic swimmer for Great Britain.

Elsewhere, Douglass, Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh and Simone Manuel all qualified for the Olympics in the women’s 100-meter freestyle final. Walsh was already heading to Paris thanks to her performance in the 100-meter butterfly championship on Sunday.

In the men’s 200-meter butterfly, Thomas Heilman becomes a first-time Olympian, winning that final with a 1:54.50 time.

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky — who is heading to her fourth Olympic Games — added another event to her Paris trip after dominating the women’s 1500-meter freestyle marathon.

Thursday’s events include three finals (women’s 200-meter butterfly, men’s 200-meter backstroke and women’s 200-meter breaststroke) and three semifinals (men’s 50-meter freestyle, women’s 200-meter breaststroke and men’s 200-meter medley). All the action starts at 8 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

