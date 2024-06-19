Listen Live
Waste Management Worker Killed in “Workplace Accident”

Published on June 19, 2024

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Whitestown Police say another person working at Waste Management has died due to a “workplace accident.”

Officers believe 59-year-old Johnny Williams was hit by a company vehicle Tuesday. He sustained “traumatic injuries” and died at the scene.

A similar death was reported at the facility on South Indianapolis Road in December, when 44-year-old worker Anthony Osby was crushed by a falling object.

Waste Management released the following statement:

Safety is paramount to WM. The incident that took place yesterday is currently under investigation, and any related information will be released by the Whitestown Police Department. The WM team extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

