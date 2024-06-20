Karen In The City Summer Time Playlist

Summer is officially here, and what better way to celebrate than with some great music? I’ve curated the ultimate Summer 2024 playlist just for you. Whether you’re lounging on the patio, hosting a cookout, going on a road trip, or just soaking up the sun, these tunes will keep you vibing all season long. Here’s the top 5 on my playlist, but click link below to listen to my entire playlist.

1. “Summer Time” – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince A classic summer anthem that sets the perfect mood for the season.

2. “Summer Madness” – Kool & The Gang An instrumental track that captures the laid-back, feel-good vibe of summer.

3. “Summertime, Summertime” – Nocera A fun, upbeat song that will have you dancing in the sunshine.

4. “Hot in Herre” – Nelly A summer hit that never fails to get the party started.

5. “Summer Rain” – Carl Thomas A soulful track that’s perfect for those rainy summer days when you just want to stay inside and relax.

Turn up the volume, grab your favorite summer beverage, and let these songs be the soundtrack to your summer adventures. Whether you’re chilling by the pool, hitting the beach, or enjoying a backyard barbecue, this playlist has got you covered. Here’s to making unforgettable summer memories!

CLICK HERE TO FOR ENTIRE PLAYLIST