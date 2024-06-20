The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Shonda Rhimes Unveils A New Documentary

Shonda Rhimes Unveils A New Documentary

Shonda Rhimes is back, and this time she’s diving deep into the world of dolls with her new Netflix documentary, ‘Black Barbie.’ The creator of some of our favorite TV dramas is now shining a spotlight on the trailblazing Black women who made history by introducing the first Black Barbie doll. Rhimes opened up about the creative journey, revealing how these incredible women broke barriers and inspired generations of girls and women around the world.

The documentary doesn’t just tell their story; it celebrates their achievements and the profound impact they’ve had on promoting inclusivity within the iconic Barbie brand. Rhimes promises viewers a mix of emotional and empowering moments, showcasing how one doll can symbolize so much more. With ‘Black Barbie,’ she aims to remind us all that representation matters and dreams are worth chasing.

Pattie Labelle Said No To Marriage

Patti LaBelle was once engaged to Otis Williams of The Temptations, but she called off the engagement when Otis wanted her to quit singing after they got married. Known for her powerful voice and indomitable spirit, Patti chose to follow her passion for music instead of giving it all up.

This decision wasn’t easy, but for Patti, her career and dreams came first. She knew her talent was a gift to be shared with the world, and she wasn’t about to let anyone, not even a legendary Temptation, stand in her way.

Her bold move paid off, leading to an illustrious career that has inspired countless fans and fellow artists. Patti’s story is a testament to staying true to oneself and following one’s dreams, no matter the obstacles. And, as always, she did it all with that signature LaBelle flair!

Ariana Grande Wants To Get A Lick In With A Legendary Rivalry

In a surprise announcement that has social media buzzing, Ariana Grande revealed she’s dropping a remix of the iconic hit “The Boy Is Mine,” featuring none other than the original powerhouse duo, Brandy and Monica. Fans are on the edge of their seats, eager to see if this remix will add a fresh twist to the legendary rivalry between the two R&B queens.

Ariana paid homage to Brandy and Monica in her social media post, expressing her shock and honor at collaborating with such legends. She even shared a very short snippet of the remix, sending excitement levels through the roof. Grande’s heartfelt post and the tantalizing teaser have everyone counting down the hours until the full release tomorrow.

The anticipation is real, and the buzz is electric. Will this remix reignite the iconic rivalry or bring a new harmony? Tune in tomorrow to find out!

