Willie Mays, Iconic Black Baseball Superstar, Dies at 93

The legendary Willie Mays, a trailblazing Black, pro baseball star, has passed away. He was 93.

On Tuesday, July 18, the San Francisco Giants and Mays family announced that he had passed early in the afternoon.

“My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones,” said son Michael Mays in a statement. “I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood.”

Known as the “Say Hey Kid,” Mays’ talent included an incredible mix of power, speed and finesse, which made him one of the MLB’s most popular players during his heyday, no pun, and beyond.

Mays began his career with the Negro Leagues in 1948 and made his Major League debut with the then-New York Giants in 1951 at 20 years old, winning Rookie of the Year honors. Mays played in 24 All-Stars game and secured 12 Gold Glove Awards before ending his career with 660 home runs and a .301 career batting average when retiring in 1973.

In Game 1 of the World Series in 1954, the New York Giants were at home playing the Cleveland Indians, who were the favorites. With the scored tied 2-2 at the top of Cleveland’s Vic Wertz hit a fastball to deep center field in the Polo Grounds. Mays tracked the ball down, using all his speed to bring in the drive with an over the shoulder catch, with his back to home plate. The play would become known as “The Catch.”

Mays was voted into the Hall of Fame in 1979 and his number 24 was retired by the San Francisco Giants. Mays was awarded the prestigious Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2015.

Rest in powerful peace Willie Mays.

