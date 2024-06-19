Listen Live
Northwestern Indiana Man Sentenced for Role In January 6th Capitol Riot

Published on June 19, 2024

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Source: (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, 73-year-old Dale Huttle of Crown Point was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison, two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $3,639 in restitution.

In December 2023, Huttle pleaded guilty to one felony charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon and causing serious bodily injury.

According to court documents, Huttle traveled to Washington, D.C., with his nephew, Matthew Huttle and assaulted several police officers during the siege of the Capitol.

Matthew Huttle was previously sentenced for his role in the Capitol riot.

FBI officers arrested Dale Huttle on Nov. 17, 2022, in Indiana.

The post Northwestern Indiana Man Sentenced for Role In January 6th Capitol Riot appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

