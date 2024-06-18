The San Francisco Giants regretfully announced that MLB legend and Giants great Willie Mays died Tuesday afternoon. He was 93.
The details around Mays’ death have yet to be revealed.
Willie Mays spent 23 years in the majors. He hit .301 for his career. He notched 660 home runs and had 339 stolen bases.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93.” – @SFGiants
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Latest:
- Willie Mays Dies at 93
- San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93
- San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93
- Democrats Consider Micah Beckwith a Dangerous Pick for Lt. Governor
- 2024 Hoosier Egg Fest Raises $32,000 for Charity
- Pike Township Fire Marshal Shuts Down Restaurant on Northwest Side
- Justin Timberlake Arrested on DWI Charge in Hamptons
- Five Swimmers From Indiana Already Qualified For Paris Olympic Games
- Arrow McLaren Tabs Nolan Siegel To Finish 2024 In No. 6 Car
- WTHR’s Calabro Retiring From TV at the End of the Year
San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93 was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
Get Tickets: IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024
-
Tony Lamont: Indiana Broadcast Hall of Fame Inductee
-
WTLCFM Summer Escape!
-
Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant
-
Top 10 Songs to Celebrate Prince on his Birthday!
-
Black Actors Under 40 We Should Be Paying Attention To
-
Rapper Sean Kingston Arrested on Numerous Fraud and Theft Charges After Raid at Florida Mansion