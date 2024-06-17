Fivio Foreign’s been poppin out on the regular as of late and with the summer weather rapidly approaching, the Brooklyn rapper has on his grizzly giving his fans new work to vibe to and he continues to do so as temperatures continue to rise out on these streets.

In his latest visuals to “Suvy Theaters,” Fivio Foreign treats his entire team to a fancy dinner and night out on the town and get turnt up from the club to the streets where they stunt with some exotic automobiles and thick women who bounce to the beat in some body hugging spandex outfits. Fivio sure knows how to pick them.

Back in the lab, NBA YoungBoy keeps on dropping his G sh*t and for his clip to “Out My Mind” he shows how the magic is made as he records in the comfort of his own home while sipping some adult juice and puffing some magic dragon.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Moneybagg Yo, Toosii, and more.

FIVIO FOREIGN – “SUVY THEATERS”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “OUT MY MIND”

MONEYBAGG YO – “TABOO MIAMI”

TOOSII – “WHERE YOU BEEN”

MELLOWRACKZ – “SUNDAY SERVICE REMIX”

SY ARI DA KID – “DO BLACK MEN NEED THERAPY”

YELAWOLF – “LEGEND”

DAJ DOLLA – “GO CRAZY”

BIG MALI – “DRUNK”

Fivio Foreign “Suvy Theaters,” NBA YoungBoy “Out My Mind” & More | Daily Visuals 6.17.24 was originally published on hiphopwired.com