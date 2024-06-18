Listen Live
Local

One Dead, Two Injured in Crash Near Indiana State Fairgrounds

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS–One person was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a crash on the north side of Indianapolis near the Indiana State Fairgrounds Tuesday morning.

IMPD officers responded around 10 am to East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive just north of 38th street and they got an “incomplete 911 call.” They discovered that two cars had crashed.

A man in one car was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people were taken to hospitals.

The IMPD Fatal Crash Team is investigating the incident.

 

 

The post One Dead, Two Injured in Crash Near Indiana State Fairgrounds appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

One Dead, Two Injured in Crash Near Indiana State Fairgrounds  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

Get Tickets: IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics

Cash Blast!

Motorcycle Passenger Dies, 2 Others Hurt in Crash with SUV Near Cicero

Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLC

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close