Pastor Concerned About Teenage Violence in Downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The curfew for teenagers in downtown Indianapolis doesn’t appear to be effective, and there are worries that violence involving teens after hours is escalating.

Pastor Jackson, the Lead Pastor of Fervent Prayer Church, is deeply concerned about the unsupervised children, some under 13, wandering downtown.

“A few young people are acting aggressively,” he says. “Not all of them. I’m just concerned that something may happen.”

Jackson says there was a big fight involving several teenagers near the downtown Taco Bell and Conrad Indianapolis last weekend. It was difficult for security and police to handle.

“One of the bellmen, who’s also in law enforcement, was telling how bad it was and how even the victim, trying to help her, was difficult,” he says.

Two weeks ago, there was another incident downtown involving over a hundred teenagers, some of whom were carrying weapons. Police say there were several arrests.

Jackson spends his weekends downtown, connecting with kids to build relationships and prevent violence. He’s spoken with several teenagers who feel they aren’t respected by others.

“They want to be respected by parents, family, friends, and law enforcement,” Jackson added.

In April, the Indianapolis police started enforcing state curfew laws for juveniles following a shooting near the Circle Centre Mall that left seven kids injured. IMPD said they would increase patrols and use more officers and video surveillance.

Jackson says it’s important to maintain safety in downtown Indianapolis because the city serves as the economic hub for the entire state.

