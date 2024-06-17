Listen Live
Local

Fatal Accident in Greenfield Kills Indianapolis Man

Published on June 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police lights at the scene of a shooting

Source: Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

GREENFIELD, Ind.–A man from Indianapolis is dead and a woman is badly hurt because of a fatal accident in Greenfield Monday morning.

The Greenfield Police Department believes there was a malfunction on a truck owned and operated by Shred-it that caused the truck to hit both people. The accident happened at around 10 am in the parking lot of a Community Health Network office building located at 740 W. Green Meadows Drive. That is just west of State Road 9.

“The man who was struck unfortunately died at the scene. The female that was also struck by the truck is in a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” said Greenfield Deputy Police Chief Charles McMichael.

McMichael says Shred-it has been trying to figure out how the incident happened. They are also working with the police. He says the operator of the truck was outside of it at the time and is cooperating with the investigation. He submitted to a blood test, which is standard protocol for an accident like this.

“This incident was contained to the parking lot,” said McMichael.

You can hear the full interview with McMichael below.

 

The post Fatal Accident in Greenfield Kills Indianapolis Man appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Fatal Accident in Greenfield Kills Indianapolis Man  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

Get Tickets: IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics

Cash Blast!

Motorcycle Passenger Dies, 2 Others Hurt in Crash with SUV Near Cicero

Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLC

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close