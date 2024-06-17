Columbus Police Officer Rescues Mother and Daughter from River

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus police officer rescued a woman and her 8-year-old daughter from a river Saturday afternoon.

At 1:42 p.m., first responders were called to a water rescue at Mill Race Park near 5th Street and Lindsey Street.

According to a release on Monday, a woman was reportedly screaming for help in the water. Officer Andrew Plank arrived at the scene two minutes after being dispatched.

Plank saw a woman, identified as Charity Weis, and her daughter holding onto a fallen tree in the river. Weis was yelling that she couldn’t hold on much longer.

Plank swam out to the fallen tree, rescued the 8-year-old first, and then went back to help Weis from the tree. The mother and child were brought to safety near the bank of the river.

Police say that after gathering information, the two children had been playing on the sandbar in the river but ended up in the water. Weis went into the river to help them, but she and her daughter got stuck in the current.

Weis and her daughter were evaluated by emergency medical services on the scene.

The Columbus Police Department urges anyone in or near a body of water to wear personal floatation devices.

