Listen: Indiana State Police Grapple with Durango Defects

INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana State Police began replacing Dodge Chargers with Dodge Durangos. They ordered 516 Durangos valued at about $25.8 million, with 219 already in service. However, 39 Durangos have experienced mechanical failures because of faulty oil coolers.

Police say if this trend continues, they expect 40 more to fail, totaling around $3.9 million in unusable equipment.

“Imagine you call 911 and need help, and an Indiana State Trooper in one of these brand new vehicles is headed your way, and all of a sudden have this issue,” says State Police Captain Ron Galaviz.

Galaviz mentions that some cars have had mechanical issues because of a faulty oil cooler, which could cause serious engine problems or even leave troopers stranded on the road.

“That’s not sustainable,” Galaviz added. “Replacing engines every time this happens. We’re going to continue to utilize the equipment that we have available because that’s what the public demands.”

On average, replacing or repairing an engine takes four to eight weeks. This extended downtime severely strains fleet operations reduces confidence among State Police personnel in their vehicles and disrupts public service as Troopers have to switch to temporary pool cars for their daily tasks.

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter has spoken with a Chrysler representative and was not given a timeline to resolve the matter.

