The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kenya Moore Says People Are Playing In Her Face

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kenya Moore, recently went live on social media, giving fans an exclusive tour of her salon and spilling the tea on the challenges she’s faced as a salon owner. With her usual flair, Kenya shared juicy details about the ups and downs, from managing staff to dealing with unexpected mishaps. Her frustration was palpable as she vented about people canceling appointments and playing with her money. “People are booking and canceling left and right,” she said. “I’m a single mom out here like everyone else, trying to make it work.” Despite the setbacks, Kenya’s determination shines through, proving she’s not just a reality TV diva but a resilient entrepreneur. Her candidness left fans both empathetic and inspired, eager to see what she’ll conquer next.

Siedah Garrett’s Practice Made Perfect

Singer and songwriter Siedah Garrett’s iconic vocals on “Don’t Look Any Further” were never meant to be heard by the world, but fate had other plans. Originally, the song was supposed to be a duet between Dennis Edwards and Chaka Khan. However, scheduling conflicts with Chaka Khan caused delays. The label, enamored with Garrett’s demo vocals, decided to keep her voice on the track. Her performance was so captivating that they didn’t even ask her to re-record it. What started as a simple demo became a legendary contribution to the song’s success. This unexpected twist not only showcased Garrett’s incredible talent but also added an unforgettable layer to the song’s history. Siedah Garrett’s voice, originally intended as a placeholder, ended up creating an enduring hit that continues to resonate with fans worldwide.

Tony Awards Bodied Black Excellence

The 2024 Tony Awards was a night to remember, full of unforgettable moments. Alicia Keys stole the show on the red carpet, bringing her entire family along—it gave major melanin royalty vibes! Making history, Dede Ayite became the first Black woman to win a Tony for Best Costume Design of a Play, honored for her exceptional work on ‘Jaja’s African Hair Braiding.’ The tear-jerker of the night was actress Alex Newell, who broke down during her award speech, sharing her journey as a plus-size Black woman in the industry. These inspiring moments made the night truly special, celebrating diversity and talent on one of theater’s biggest stages. The Tony Awards once again proved to be a platform for showcasing not only incredible performances but also the powerful stories behind the people who bring these productions to life.