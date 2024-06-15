Celebrate Father’s Day Sunday at Das GartenGrillFest

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are still trying to figure out your plans for Father’s Day, consider taking your dad to the Rathskeller Biergarten Sunday for Das GartenGrillFest.

Here, your family can honor Father’s Day while celebrating German heritage.

There will be a “backyard barbecue brunch” – complete with a hog roast, sandwiches, German potato salad, and brats – as well as live music, dancing, games, and more.

Craig Mince, President of the Athenaeum Foundation, says this event was not always held on Father’s Day, but rather around the summer solstice. This year, the solstice falls on June 20th, so his organization decided to combine the two occasions.

Mince notes that Das GartenGrillFest highlights German culture by providing access to the unique menu and music. And, in keeping with the Father’s Day holiday, it is family-friendly and open to all ages.

If you would like to attend, head to the Rathskeller Biergarten from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get tickets and learn more here.

Event Address:

The Rathskeller Biergarten

401 East Michigan Street

Indianapolis

