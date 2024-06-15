NWS: Prepare for Heat and Humidity

INDIANAPOLIS — By now, you have probably seen the forecasts that are predicting high temperatures and humidity across the state over the next few days.

Meteorologist Cody Moore with the National Weather Service says Sunday could be in the low- to mid-90s, with those temps lasting at least through Friday. He notes that heat indices could approach 100 degrees.

Isolated showers and storms are also possible during this time – especially Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday – though meteorologists expect most Hoosiers to remain dry.

To stay safe, you may want to wear light clothing and sunscreen, stay hydrated, and be sure to check on those who have pre-existing health conditions or might otherwise suffer in the heat.

Also, if you are trying to get some yard work done, you should know that watering your lawn or plants in the middle of the day can actually “scorch” them. Instead, try to water in the early morning or late evening hours.

Get updates at weather.gov.

