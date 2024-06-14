New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Considering Banning Face Masks In Subway

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic is considered a thing of the past and people have resumed living their everyday lives as if the coronavirus has magically disappeared (it hasn’t), many people still wear face masks whenever going out in public to protect themselves from catching the dreaded virus.

But according to the Gothamist, that may no longer be an option for people taking public transportation as New York Governor Kathy Hochul is considering banning protective masks in the New York City subway system after videos of masked anti-Israel protestors causing a ruckus in a subway car earlier this week hit social media. In the video that made the rounds on the internet, masked pro-Palestinian protestors took to the 14th Street subway station and hopped on a train where they asked the riders to “Raise your hand if you’re a Zionist,” and if so “this is your chance to get out…”

We wonder if they would’ve jumped anyone who claimed to be a Zionist. Just sayin.’

Still, the video was enough for the New York Gov. to consider a partial ban on people wearing face masks on the train as anti-Israel protests continue to rise out in the streets of New York with some people looking to take their pro-Palestine views above and beyond their call of duty.

The Gothamist reports:

In a news conference at the state Capitol on Thursday, Hochul said she has started discussions with Mayor Eric Adams and state lawmakers about what a mask crackdown would look like and how to craft exemptions for health and religious reasons. The mayor’s office confirmed it was looking into the issue.

But Hochul made clear she wants to see mask restrictions in some form, which she believes would help deter crime on public transit.

“We will not tolerate individuals using masks to evade responsibility for criminal or threatening behavior,” Hochul said. “My team is working on a solution, but on a subway, people should not be able to hide behind a mask to commit crimes.”

During an appearance on the “Cats & Cosby” radio show Wednesday evening, Adams compared protesters who cover their faces to the Ku Klux Klan.

“Cowards hide their face,” the mayor said. “Dr. King did not hide his face when he marched and for the things he thought were wrong in the country. Those civil rights leaders did not hide their faces. They stood up. In contrast to that, the Klan hid their faces.”

While we’re all for a free Palestine and want a stop to the atrocities that’s going on in Gaza, it’s things like this that turn people off from the cause who may not even have an opinion on the matter.cNow people who religiously wear face masks on the train to keep from catching COVID might be upset that they can’t protect their health because of a protest they may not even be a part of.

No word on whether or not a face mask ban will actually happen but if things like this keeps happening, it’s only a matter of time before it does.

What do y’all think of Gov. Kathy’s proposed face mask ban? Let us know in the comments section below.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Considering Banning Face Masks In Subway was originally published on hiphopwired.com