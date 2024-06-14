Woman Connects With Her Gospel Singer Namesake Nearly 50 Years Later

Five decades and one social media post later, Rebekah Taferra crossed paths with the woman whom her mother named her after.

Debra Keister heard gospel singer Rebekah Ward Mitchell sing nearly 50 years ago at the Sellinsgrove Church of Nazarene located in Pennsylvania. Mitchell’s performance of the popular hym “How Great Thou Art” left Keister in a sentimental mood, prompting her to make a decision that would forever influence her unborn daughter’s life. When Keister became pregnant nine months later, the effect of Mitchell’s performance still warmed her heart, resulting in her swapping out the original name she chose to name her daughter for Rebekah, as an homage to the singer.

Keister birthed Rebekah Taferra, also known by her singer name “Becky Blue,” who she made sure to share the story of how she got her name quite often over the years. The idea of Taferra ever bumping into her name sake was a dream deferred until she stumbled across Mitchell’s album on a trip to the thrift store, learning from the back of the album that she wasn’t too far away in distance (Mitchell lived in Milton, Pennsylvania prior to moving to Tennessee while Taferra lived in Sellingsgrove, Pennsylvania). Taferra took matters into her own hands and began to do a bit of digging in hopes of trying to locate the gospel singer.

“Everyone I came in contact with had a great story to tell,” Taferra told Standard Journal. “Everywhere I went, there were people saying wonderful things. She had a huge influence on the Milton area.”

On March 3, she decided to make a post on Facebook to share the story of how she received her name. Moments after the post was posted, Mitchell’s niece, Cheri Ward Nicholas, was tagged. Taferra and Nicholas got in touch and were able to finally schedule an opportunity for the two ladies to meet in person.

The ladies were able to connect twice one week before Mitchell had to head back home to Tennessee. The connection between the two ladies was immediate. They bonded over music, life, and loss.

“They quoted the lyrics back to each other and were finishing each other’s sentences,” Nicholas said. “It brought tears to my eyes. I wish they would’ve met sooner.”

Taferra lost her mother, and Mitchell lost her husband and son in 2021. The ladies bonded over grief and Mitchell was able to share words of wisdom to help Taferra move forward.

“I lost my mom not too long ago,” Taferra said. “I got a lot of wisdom from Rebekah about how to carry on and keep going when it feels like you have nothing left.”

Meeting each other was destined, sharing the same name was fate.

“Meeting Rebekah was a very moving experience,” Taferra said. “I’m so, so grateful.”

