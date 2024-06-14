Supreme Court Strikes Down ‘Bump Stocks’ Ban

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says a federal ban on “bump stocks” is unlawful.
The court ruled Friday that the firearm accessory that allows semi-automatic rifles to fire more quickly can’t be included in a 1934 law banning machine guns.
The decision was 6-3. It strikes down a regulation imposed during the Trump administration.
Despite the ruling, bump stocks remain illegal in 18 states.
The Trump administration banned bump stocks following the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival that killed 60 people and injured hundreds.
