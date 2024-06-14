Listen Live
Richmond Man Convicted Of Murder Over Dispute With Neighbor From 2021

Published on June 14, 2024

RICHMOND, Ind. — Guilty is the verdict for a man in Richmond in the murder of a man and the attempted murder of an elderly woman.

A jury convicted Elick Allen of killing John Day three years ago. That same day he also tried to kill Brenda Day, John Day’s mother, but she survived the ordeal.

Court documents say the incident was an escalation from an “ongoing dispute” between neighbors about a driveway. Police say it was a fistfight that turned into gunshots.

It’s not clear what Allen will receive as far as a sentence is concerned. But, murder typically commands a sentence of upwards of 20 years in prison.

