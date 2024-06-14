Listen Live
Prepare for Scorching Temperatures Starting Sunday

Published on June 14, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Get ready for the hottest part of the year starting this Sunday. Forecasters predict that after a brief cooldown, temperatures will climb into the 90s, and it’ll feel even hotter with heat indices reaching 100 degrees by Monday.

“Sunday’s highs that we’ll have will be between 91 and 94 degrees for Central Indiana,” says National Weather Service forecaster Cody Moore. “By Monday, some spots will hit the upper 90s. It’s going to be pretty hot for much of the week. Humidity values will be increasing as well.”

Moore says that older people and those with existing health issues should stay hydrated and ensure they have plenty of water to drink.

“To the general population, we see 90s every year, but to those vulnerable populations, those are the ones that need to watch out for these extreme temperatures,” Moore says. “Make sure you have access to adequate air conditioning, you’re not going to be outside during peak heating of the day, and check on any air quality alerts.”

The National Weather Service sometimes alerts for poor air quality during heat waves.

Moore says that nights won’t provide much relief, as temperatures will linger in the 70s with high humidity. He says there’s no severe weather expected in the coming days, although a few isolated thunderstorms may occur sporadically.

