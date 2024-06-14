Listen Live
Local

Indianapolis To Be Final American City For Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Published on June 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Liverpool, UK

Source: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 / Getty


INDIANAPOLIS— Indianapolis is set to be the last American stop on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

She’ll be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium November 1st through November 3rd.

After that, Swift will head to Canada- ending the American leg of the tour.

The Circle City will be part of 152 shows in five continents for Swift.

The post Indianapolis To Be Final American City For Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indianapolis To Be Final American City For Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics

Cash Blast!

IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

Get Tickets: IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

Good Times 7 items

Celebrate Fathers Day with Black Sitcom Dads

Karen Vaughn The Fix Logo 2021 (dec)

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Martin Lawrence Addressed Rumors About His Health

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close