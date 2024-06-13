Teyana Taylor Was The Belle Of The MAC Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball In This Striking Look

Teyana Taylor, a vision of uniqueness, graced the MAC Viva Glam Billion Dollar ball with her presence, leaving an indelible fashion mark. Her outfit, a testament to her one-of-a-kind style, was worth every bit of its billion-dollar setting. The artist, in a nod to her 90s Harlem-inspired MAC cosmetic collection, adorned a metallic silver Laquan dress. But it was her fire-red buss-down hair that truly stole the show, a bold and unexpected choice that only Taylor could carry off with such panache.

Taylor’s fashion persona is a constant evolution, and her recent ensemble further proves why she deserves a top spot on every style icon roster. The mother of two captivated the entire event in a $3,250 strapless Laquan Smith dress that featured zipper detailing and an embossed croc texture. Taylor paired the exotic frock with a matching clutch purse, pointy-toe heels, a bracelet, and face jewelry. Her hair, the star of her outfit, was a striking bright red mane cascading down to her legs, adding a spice to her already-daring look.

Taylor’s MAC collaboration is a “dream come true” for the singer, who has been a fan of the brand since her teenage years. “I still can’t believe it’s actually my collection! It’s a big moment for me, as a black woman coming from Harlem,” stated the multihyphenate on MAC’s website. “I remember going to the M•A•C store when I was younger and dreaming about seeing myself in the store windows one day. I still can’t believe it’s real, to be able to have a collection with M•A•C truly means everything to me.”

The Stars Came Out to Support Teyana Taylor’s MAC Cosmetic Collaboration

Other celebrities attending the MAC Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball included Taylor’s gorgeous mother and manager, who beamed joy alongside her daughter in an all-black pants look.

Normani blessed the ball with her presence in an ornate, fitted black gown, a single necklace, and straight hair.

Winnie Harlow was fabulous in a white set that included jewel accessories.

Leomie Anderson made a bold statement in an artistic geometric top and skirt, accentuating her lean body.

Click here to shop Teyana Taylor’s collection.

DON’T MISS…

Teyana Taylor Is Playing Dionne Warwick In a New Biopic

See Teyana Taylor’s Adorable Mommy-Daughter Dance Moment With Her Youngest Daughter Rue Rose

Teyana Taylor Was The Belle Of The MAC Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball In This Striking Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com