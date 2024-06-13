Boston’s Big Night Powers Fever Past Atlanta

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Fever led by as many as 18 points and survived a late fourth quarter scare to beat the Atlanta Dream Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 91-84.

With 7:42 left in the third quarter, the Fever led the Dream 62-44, but the Dream eventually stormed back to lead 82-81 with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter. But the Fever went on a 10-2 run to emerge victorious to improve to 4-10 on the year.

Aliyah Boston tied her career high in points by scoring 27 and grabbing 13 rebounds for Indiana. Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 for the Fever. Katie Lou Samuelson chipped in with 11 while Nalyssa Smith got 10 points.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark scored just seven points, but also had six assists and four rebounds.

Rhyne Howard kept the Dream in the game with 26 points while making six out of 10 three-point shots. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus scored 18.

The Fever’s next game is Sunday at 12 pm against the 4-7 Chicago Sky.

