IndyCar Inks New TV Broadcast Deal With FOX, All 17 Races To Air On Main Network

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — In a massive change of pace, IndyCar will be leaving its broadcast partner NBC, and has signed a multi-million dollar deal with FOX Sports.

“This represents unrivaled exposure and provides an unparalleled growth opportunity for the most competitive and entertaining motorsport on the planet,” said IndyCar CEO Mark Miles.

A noticeable sign of the magnitude of the deal is that each of the series’ 17 races on the 2025 calendar will be broadcast on FOX, which is the main nationwide TV network. FOX Sports will have full coverage of practice and qualifying for each race on supplemental networks like FS1 and FS2.

“FOX Sports is a fully committed partner,” Miles continued. “Ready to bring engaging and technically innovative coverage to millions of fans across the country while also promoting IndyCar thoroughly across all its platforms.”

In a press conference following the announcement, Miles said NBC was unable to meet what IndyCar was looking for as far as available network TV broadcast windows.

The deal also marks a change in the TV broadcast home of the Indianapolis 500. The 109th running of the race will air on FOX as well like the rest of the races on the schedule. The race had previously been on ABC for several decades before NBC took over in 2019. The new deal ends a long-standing partnership with NBC which has broadcasted IndyCar races the last 16 seasons, exclusively in the last five years.

“Adding the iconic Indianapolis 500 and delivering the entire NTT IndyCar Series to the FOX Sports roster fits perfectly within our model of teaming with sports’ largest events and best-in-class brands,” FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks said. “We’re honored to be the new broadcast home to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’ an incredibly special event for everyone at FOX Sports.”

Finally, the new deal calls for 19 available broadcast windows on network TV for the lifetime of the deal, which is said to be three years. The deal states that with 17 races on the schedule, FOX will air both days of Indianapolis 500 qualifying as well.

The majority of INDY NXT by Firestone races will also air on FS1, with FS2 providing supplemental coverage of additional races.

FOX Sports says they will announce who the on-air talent will be for races at a later date.

With the announcement of the broadcast deal, IndyCar has also finalized its 2025 schedule. It features pretty much the same lineup of tracks as this season. Key differences include only one race on the Milwaukee Mile (Aug. 24), which is being supplemented by the race at The Thermal Club (Mar. 23) being made a points race. The addition of the Thermal race to the full schedule also closes a glaring month-and-a-half-long gap between St. Petersburg and Long Beach.

All races are also available to listen to each week of the IndyCar season from the IndyCar Radio Network on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan as well as 93 WIBC.

Listen to the full interview on the deal with Mark Miles on Tony Katz Today:

