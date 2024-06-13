Oldest IFD Station Being Retired, New Station Under Construction

BROAD RIPPLE, Ind. — The fire station in Broad Ripple has served the community for over 100 years. Come 2025, a new building will take its place.

Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) Station 32 set-up operations on Guilford Avenue in Broad Ripple in 1922. It’s the oldest active IFD station, and the department believes it’s time for a new, upgraded station.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett at Thursday’s groundbreaking, “the city is pleased to be holding this groundbreaking. We are taking the first big step in making a new Station 32. Our residents, our neighbors will be getting the help they need as quickly as possible.”

The new station at 6355 North College Avenue will be a two-story station at 14,000 square feet with three operating bays. It will cost 7.5-million-dollars, which will be covered by funding from Circle City Forward bond money and City of Indianapolis funding for capital projects.

“The men and women who live and work at this station not only serve our village through their occupation, but they also welcome community to their home with open arms,” said Jordan Dillon, Executive Director of the Broad Ripple Village Association.

The station should be complete and ready for action by August of 2025.

