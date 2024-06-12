Young Thug and his ongoing RICO trial in Georgia has undergone several twists and turns and the latest instance stands out as one of the most explosive. Earlier this week, attorney Brian Steel, who represents Young Thug in the YSL RICO trial, was held in contempt of court and ordered held for 10 weekends behind bars.

Local outlet 11 Alive reports that Judge Ural Glanville told Brian Steel that Steel’s failure to share the name of his source regarding a private meeting between Glanville, the State, and key witness Kenneth Copeland is why he charged Steel with the action.

The outlet adds that Judge Glanville gave Steel several warnings about being in contempt which Steel bypassed. Instead, the attorney stated that the court was in violation because his client didn’t have any representation at the private meeting.

“I’m going to give you five minutes. If you don’t tell me who it is, I’m going to put you in contempt,” Glanville said. Steel responded with, “I don’t need five minutes.”

After a recess, the judge once more demanded details and Steel refused.

“Mr. Steel, I’m going to ask you again. I need you to tell me how you got this information. This is so sacrosanct to have a conversation in my chambers parroted to you,” Glanville said.

Steel then motioned for a mistrial which the judge denied, and he was taken into custody right after. From there the judge read the terms of Steel’s jail time.

“Those 20 days consisting of every weekend for the next 10 weekends,” Glanville added. “And you’ll be reporting to 901 Rice Street NW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30318. At 7 p.m. on Fridays, you’ll be released on 7 p.m. on Sundays. And it’s to commence this Friday, June the 14th at 7 p.m. and not to end until Sunday, August the 18th, 2024, at 7 p.m.”

A video of the exchange captured by 11 Alive is posted below.

—

Photo: CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / Getty

Young Thug’s Attorney Held In Contempt, Ordered To Jail was originally published on hiphopwired.com