NBA Legend Jerry West Dies At Age 86

LOS ANGELES–NBA legend Jerry West has died. The Los Angeles Clippers announced this morning that he died peacefully at his home at the age of 86.
West served as the inspiration for the NBA’s logo and won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1972.
After his playing career, he coached the Lakers in 1976 before transitioning to an executive career three years later.
He won NBA Executive of the Year twice.
