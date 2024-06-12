Listen Live
Yolanda Adams, Newsboys, and Others to Perform at Indiana State Fair

Published on June 12, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana State Fair announced its second wave of Hoosier Lottery Free Stage concerts coming up this summer.

The newest shows announced include:

-The Taylor Swift Tribute: Fearless | Saturday, Aug. 10

-Newsboys (evening) and Blessing Offor (afternoon) | Sunday, Aug. 11

-Happy Together Tour | Wednesday, Aug. 14

-Sublime with Rome | Thursday, Aug. 15

-Gospel Music Festival feat. Yolanda Adams | Sunday, Aug. 18

All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served.  A limited number of reserved viewing area tickets will be available for these concerts in July.

The 2024 Indiana State Fair opens on Friday, August 2 and runs through Sunday, August 18. The State Fair will be closed on Mondays.

