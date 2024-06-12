Listen Live
NWS: Watch Out for Excessive Heat in Indiana

Published on June 12, 2024

Excessive Heat Could Be Coming

Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Heat index values could reach 100 degrees at times next week across Indiana.

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

“It honestly could go a little higher than that,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Eckhoff says highs could get anywhere from the low-to-mid 90s next week, especially Monday and Tuesday. He believes those two days and Wednesdays will be the hottest days of the week.

There is also the possibility of storms tomorrow night.

“That would arrive somewhere between 8 and 10 pm. Some of those storms could be strong and there is a chance for severe weather up at places like Lafayette,” said Eckhoff.

Eckhoff says it’s best if you watch out for some gusty winds and small hail.

With the temperatures increasing, Eckhoff says it is best if you have access to air conditioning and drink plenty of water.

“You’ll want to avoid prolonged periods of time outside whether its working, exercising, etc,” said Eckhoff.

He also advises wearing light-colored clothing because it will reflect sunlight and you’ll feel cooler.

You can hear the full interview with Eckhoff below.

