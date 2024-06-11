What Is Project 2025? Breaking Down The Controversial Playbook

As the 2025 presidential election looms, conservative circles are intensifying their efforts to usher in a transformative leader poised to enact Project 2025. The comprehensive four-stage plan, outlined in a 920-page document titled Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise, aims to swiftly alleviate the plight of Americans burdened by what conservatives perceive as the detrimental policies of the Left.

Led by the conservative think tank group, the Heritage Foundation, the ambitious proposal seeks to outline a vision for federal governance characterized by decisive steps to dismantle the “administrative state,” strip back LGBTQIA+ and abortion rights, overhaul federal policies and restrict immigration laws.

To help achieve its mission, the Heritage Foundation has meticulously assembled a database of prospective personnel for an incoming conservative administration, which would be led by former President Donald Trump if he wins the 2025 presidential race.

Additionally, they are spearheading an educational and skill-enhancement program dubbed the “Presidential Administration Academy.” The program aims to prepare and empower future political appointees well in advance, ensuring their readiness to hit the ground running from day one of the next conservative administration. Paired with a 180-Day Playbook, “a comprehensive, concrete transition plan for each federal agency,” the new conservative president will have the power needed to successfully run the U.S. from the first day of office, according to the Project 2025 website.

Here are some policies that are concerning in the conservative playbook

The President would have full control to pass policies.

Traditionally, presidents have looked to Congress for policy implementation. However, Project 2025 challenges this norm by advocating for full executive power, which grants the president extensive autonomy in decision-making. To counter potential resistance from senators obstructing presidential cabinet nominees, Project 2025 proposes appointing loyal allies to temporary administrative positions, mirroring a strategy previously utilized during former President Donald Trump’s administration to bypass Senate confirmation.

This approach would empower the next conservative president to dismiss federal employees hindering their agenda and replace them with individuals aligned with the new executive’s governing approach, thus consolidating power and advancing their policy priorities.

“Much of the new president’s agenda would be accomplished by reinstating what’s called Schedule F — a Trump-era executive order that would reclassify tens of thousands of the 2 million federal employees as essentially at-will workers who could more easily be fired,” the Associated Press noted.

The mandate proposal also suggests ways in which the next president can make “unfireable” federal bureaucrats, and tools that they can implement to shut down corrupt agencies as well as stifling “woke propaganda” across all government levels. The goal is to restore the constitutional authority of the American people over the Administrative State.

It could strip back women and LGBTQIA+ rights.

Project 2025 outlines a recommendation for the next conservative president to help restore the American family by using “federal power” to “reverse the crisis” of “familial breakdown” in the U.S., the Mandate for Leadership notes.

To achieve this, the Heritage Foundation suggests that the next President implement work requirements for food stamps and safeguard American civil society from “woke culture” by eliminating terms that are imperative for the rights of women, minorities and the LGBTQIA+ community. The initiative would dangerously seek to eliminate terms like “sexual orientation,” “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” and “abortion” from federal regulations and legislation.

Immigration policies would be restricted.

The stringent proposal also aims to restrict immigration policies for people seeking U.S. citizenship and services. Per the Niskanen Center, Project 2025 suggests several measures that would help the president tighten immigrant legislation including blocking federal financial aid for up to two-thirds of American college students if their state allows certain immigrant groups, preventing them from accessing in-state tuition.

It also suggests suspending updates to the annual eligible country lists for H-2A and H-2B temporary worker visas and prohibiting U.S. citizens from qualifying for federal housing subsidies if they live with anyone who is not a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident. Critics argue that these policies are dangerous as they could foster federal leniency towards discrimination against immigrants and make it hard for those who have citizenship to live in the U.S.

