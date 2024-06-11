Rihanna dug deeply into her billionaire mogul bag and presented the world with Fenty Hair late last week. Since then, the internet has been in shambles, with some folks excited to try the new collection and others questioning it because they can’t recall ever seeing the singer’s natural hair.

Rihanna serves hair goals at the Fenty Hair Launch

So when the Bajan baddie stepped out to the Los Angeles launch of Fenty Hair with dirty blonde curls moisturized to perfection, it proved that this latest offering under her growing empire will take the haircare world by storm.

Rihanna looked radiant in a custom Bottega Veneta blood-red skirt and matching oversized jacket, paired with a diamond and ruby Manish Malhotra necklace on her neck. The 36-year-old businesswoman was all smiles as she showed off her latest creation and the juicy effect it has on her natural hair.

Rihanna’s team, Justine Marjan, Global Stylist, Fenty Hair, Ursula Stephen, Global Stylist, Fenty Hair, Rihanna, and Yusef Williams, Rihanna’s Personal Stylist, joined her at the launch. The singer’s loyalty is unmatched! Both Stephen and Williams have been working with the mother of two since her early days in the industry.

The Ursula Stephens Salon shared their hair journey in a reel posted to her Instagram page.

Rihanna broke barriers when she entered the beauty world. She changed the game by offering a full range of products with an extensive complexion range. She shifted the lingerie world when she prioritized diversity and size inclusivity. If we’ve learned anything from her at all, it’s that she does her research on what’s missing in an industry before she enters it. As the critics continue to do what they do best, our favorite billionaire princess is laughing all the way to the bank.

Rihanna Serves Luscious Curls At The Fenty Hair Launch Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com