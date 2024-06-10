Tha Dogg Pound & Snoop Dogg ft. Lady of Rage & RBX “Who Da Hardest?” Boozie Badazz “Summer Time” & More | Daily Visuals 6.10.24

The way Snoop Dogg has been reuniting former Death Row artists after taking control of the label that made him a star makes us feel like Tha Doggfather has been planning this for quite some time and he’s been on his grizzly dropping off new work courtesy of many OG’s.

In the new visuals to “Who Da Hardest?” Snoop Dogg and Tha Dogg Pound once again ride with the likes of Lady of Rage and RBX to kick that ol’ gangsta ish to remind everyone that while rap is a young man’s game, Hip-Hop itself will forever be for artists of all ages. Dope to see Lady of Rage’s afro puff’s still poppin.’

Speaking of OG’s, Boosie Badazz is still living like a young man at his big age and in his clip for “Summer Time,” the Baton Rouge representative enjoys some pool side fun with some extra thick women who come in all colors but have the similar physical dimensions from the waist down. Boosie do like them big girls and we ain’t hatin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Rich Dunk featuring DaBaby, Larry June, and more.

THA DOGG POUND FT. RBX & LADY OF RAGE – “WHO DA HARDEST?”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “SUMMER TIME”

RICH DUNK FT. DABABY – “BIG DAWG”

LARRY JUNE – “DREAMS”

CAPPADONNA FT. KILLAH PRIEST – “THE BURN OUT”

PIMP SQUAD CLICK, YOUNG DRO & T.I. FT. MAC BONEY & BIG KUNTRY KING – “RICO”

RICH THE KID & PESO PLUMA – “GIMME A SECOND”

YOUR OLD DROOG – “I THINK I LOVE HER”

RYGIN KING & DAMIAN MARLEY – “THINGS DONE CHANGE”

