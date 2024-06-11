Listen Live
Local

Glick Donating $2.5 Million to Butler University for New Founder’s College

Glick Donating $2.5 Million to Butler University for New Founder's College

Published on June 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

 

 

Butler University sign

Source: (PHOTO: WISH-TV)

Local businesswoman and philanthropist Marianne Glick is donating $2.5 million to Founder’s College at Butler University, a new two-year college that will open in fall 2025.

Glick says the Founder’s College’s mission of increasing access to underserved populations resonated with her. Glick is a Butler University alumna.

The Marianne Glick and Mike Woods Founder’s College Commons will be co-located with Butler University’s College of Education in a building at the intersection of 42nd Street and Haughey Avenue. The couple’s gift will fund needed renovations to the space, along with operating support for Founder’s College. The facility is being designed to create a welcoming environment for students on campus, where support resources such as financial aid, career services, embedded counselors, faculty, and leadership are all located under one roof. The design will reflect Founder’s College’s team-based approach to student care, with all support amenities easily accessible for students. Founder’s College will welcome its first class of students in fall 2025, with applications opening August 15, 2024.

The post Glick Donating $2.5 Million to Butler University for New Founder’s College appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Glick Donating $2.5 Million to Butler University for New Founder’s College  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending

Tony Lamont: Indiana Broadcast Hall of Fame Inductee

Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics

Cash Blast!

Happy Bday Prince 10 items

Top 10 Songs to Celebrate Prince on his Birthday!

REPORT: Department Of Justice Underrepresenting Missing Black And Indigenous Women Cases

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close