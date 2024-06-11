New Pickleball Courts Opening in Greenwood This Thursday

GREENWOOD — A Pickleball Complex in Greenwood will be opening this week on June 13th.

The newly developed complex will feature 16 courts making it the largest pickleball facility in Johnson County. It will be used both for recreational and tournament events.

The opening will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on the 13th with a ribbon cutting. Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers will be in attendance with other elected officials and community members like Rob Taggart, Exectuvie Director of Greenwood Parks and Recreation and community pickleball players.

The new amenity cost $1.3 million to build. The park added 120 parking spots to Freedom Park.

