Swimming in Money? Indy May Continue to Bid for Future Olympic Games

INDIANAPOLIS — While potential Olympic athletes will be swimming in the first pool built inside Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend, Indianapolis may be swimming in money if it can secure another spot in the Olympic Games.

The United States Olympics Swimming Trials for the 2024 Paris Games begin this Saturday, June 15th and last through Sunday, June 23rd. The transformation of the home turf of the Indianapolis Colts is more than just another hosting gig for the Circle City – it’s a chance for Indianapolis to join the “Olympic movement.”

“I think you’ll continue to see Indianapolis be a part of this Olympic movement because there’s a real interest,” says Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business, “it’s almost a part of the DNA here in Indianapolis when you think of amateur sports and how sports help build the economy and image for the city.”

Dick tells WIBC’s Tony Katz Indianapolis economic leaders see this weekend’s swim trials as a potential new hosting event to add to the Circle City’s line-up, which frequently includes major conferences, NCAA tournaments, and of course Indy’s own hometown events like Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever and Indianapolis Colts games.

Dick says city leaders are toying with the idea of bidding on the next round of Olympic swim trials, which would be held in 2028 in the lead-up to the 2028 games held in Los Angeles, California.

Allowing Lucas Oil Stadium to be used in this capacity was a part of the plan, says Gerry Dick.

“The views, the sidelines are truly stunning. Two full-sized Olympic pools, they have a warm-up pool as well. All constructed inside Lucas Oil. They (USA Swimming) felt it important to expand the sport, to get more people and more eyeballs inside, checking out the competition,” Dick explains.

USA Swimming predicted last year that the Olympic swimming trials would bring around 100-million-dollars in economic impact to the city of Indianapolis, with visitors hitting up local restaurants, hotels, and retail.

The trials will be broadcast on NBC, putting Lucas Oil Stadium and Indianapolis as a whole front and center before an estimated viewing audience of 25-million-people.

