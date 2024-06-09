Listen Live
Local

Two Shot on Cities Northeast Side, Cops Detain Mutiple in Connection

Published on June 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police Tape

Source: Radio One / Radio One

INDIANAPOLIS — According to IMPD, they responded to the intersection of East 40th Street and North Butler Avenue late Saturday night on report of a shooting.

That’s on the cities northeast side, just north of the 38th Street public library.

Officers arrived to find two victims with gunshot wounds. They also would detain four individuals in connection to the shooting.

The condition of the victims and if they were transported to the hospital is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information connected to the shooting is asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers (317-262-TIPS).

The post Two Shot on Cities Northeast Side, Cops Detain Mutiple in Connection appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Two Shot on Cities Northeast Side, Cops Detain Mutiple in Connection  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending

Tony Lamont: Indiana Broadcast Hall of Fame Inductee

Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics

Cash Blast!

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

Get Tickets: IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close