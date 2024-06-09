Southern Indiana Woman Charged With Neglect of 8-Month Old

AUSTIN, Ind. — Last Friday, the Indiana State Police arrested Lauren Salyer, a childcare provider, on charges of neglect and battery of an 8-month-old.

Police say that the crime was reported after the mother and father of the child took them to Scott Memorial Hospital after they found a wound on the back of the child’s head. They noticed the wound after picking the baby up from Salyer’s home, where she was taking care of the child.

Investigation would prove that Salyer, 26, of Austin was using her home to provide unlicensed daycare. ISP Detective Travis Baker interviewed Salyer and others involved in the situation, eventually requesting an arrest warrant for her.

The infant would be transported by medical helicopter to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville. Their doctors would treat the child for a skull fracture and a fractured left arm.

The arrest warrant was issued for Salyer on June 7th, she was charged with one count of Battery, and one count of Neglect of a Dependent. She is currently being held at the Scott County Jail.

