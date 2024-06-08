INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking into a shooting that killed a man on the west side early Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers were called to the Maple Creek Apartments near Holt Road, along West Michigan Street.

When the cops arrived, they found a man who had been shot and was in critical condition. The man died at the scene.

Police say the shooting followed a fight involving several people in a parking lot.

The post Man Shot and Killed on Indy’s West Side Following Disturbance appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Man Shot and Killed on Indy’s West Side Following Disturbance was originally published on wibc.com