Listen Live
Local

Man Shot and Killed on Indy’s West Side Following Disturbance

Police say the shooting followed a fight involving several people in a parking lot.

Published on June 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Policeman on crime scene . Red plastic tape and police officer, gun belt, handcuffs and gun.With a sunshine flare coming in.

Source: Policeman on crime scene . Red plastic tape and police officer, gun belt, handcuffs and gun.With a sunshine flare coming in.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking into a shooting that killed a man on the west side early Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers were called to the Maple Creek Apartments near Holt Road, along West Michigan Street.

When the cops arrived, they found a man who had been shot and was in critical condition. The man died at the scene.

Police say the shooting followed a fight involving several people in a parking lot.

The post Man Shot and Killed on Indy’s West Side Following Disturbance appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Man Shot and Killed on Indy’s West Side Following Disturbance  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending

Tony Lamont: Indiana Broadcast Hall of Fame Inductee

Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics

Cash Blast!

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

Get Tickets: IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close