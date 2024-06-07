Man Gets 70 Years for 2021 Indy Murder

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — A man convicted in a 2021 fatal robbery is going to prison for 70 years, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

It was November 27th, 2021, at the Hills Apartments on the west side of Indianapolis near I-465. A man was found sitting in his car with a gunshot to the head. He later died at the hospital.

Witnesses quickly pointed the finger at Laseanne Strode using his social media accounts. A phone belonging to Tavaris Jackson was found at the crime scene. Phone data put Strode and Jackson at the scene during the murder, and it also revealed some communication between both suspects and the victim.

While police were still investigating the murder, Tavaris Jackson was arrested in another county. Once police got a hold of his other phone, they found messages Jackson sent to a friend asking what police knew about the November murder. Another witness told detectives that prior to the murder they overheard Jackson planning a robbery. Later that night, Jackson told that same person that he did not mean to shoot the victim and that “the gun just went off.”

Tavaris Jackson was convicted of two counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after a three-day jury trial.

Laseanne Strode pled guilty in October 2023 to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. His sentencing is set for June 18th.

