Safe Haven Baby Box Blessed at Franciscan Health Indianapolis Center for Women and Children

Published on June 6, 2024

An infant inside a Safe Haven Baby Box.

Source: (Photo provided by Safe Haven Baby Boxes.)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Franciscan Health Indianapolis Center for Women and Children blessed the opening of the 234th Baby Box in the United States and the 126th in Indiana on Thursday.

Attendees gathered at 8111 S. Emerson Ave. around 1 p.m. as figures from both Franciscan Health and Safe Haven Baby Box spoke about the importance they serve in the community.

“I think we should celebrate the fact that a young woman had the courage to say, I want the best for this infant, and for my child. Thank God there is a place I can do it.” said Greg Williamson on what people should take away from the purpose of Baby Boxes.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes have been installed in firehouses and hospitals around the country. They allow for mothers to surrender their baby anonymously where they will be cared for while searching a family.

Father Vincent Onunkwo was there to say prayers and bless the box with holy water during its unlocking.

Other speakers included Jesse Gitros, the assistant to Safe Haven Baby Box founder Monica Kelsey. Lori Price, Franciscan Health Central Indiana President and CEO, and Molly Grollimund of He Knows Your Name.

After the box had been blessed and unlocked Gitros would announce, “This box is now open in Indianapolis and the surrounding areas. This box offers no name, no shame, and no blame.”

Safe Haven Baby Box Blessed at Franciscan Health Indianapolis Center for Women and Children  was originally published on wibc.com

