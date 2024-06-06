Indy Teenager Charged with Father’s Murder, Father’s Body Still Missing

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager in Indianapolis has been charged with his father’s murder.

Brandon Perry was last seen May 26th. His trailer was found May 27th on Indy’s southeast side on East Thompson Road, and his truck was found two days later just around the block on South Emerson.

Indianapolis Metro Police started investigating Perry’s disappearance May 29th, and by Saturday June 1st, officers arrested Perry’s 17-year-old son David.

Detectives say they have physical evidence and video footage against David Perry, but he should still be considered innocent until proven guilty. He was officially charged June 5th with murder and dangerous possession of a firearm.

If you have any more information, you should contact IMPD Homicide Master Detective David Miller at David.Miller2@indy.gov or by phone at 317-327-3475. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

