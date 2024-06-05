Listen Live
Local

Two Separate Shootings Within Minutes of Each Other Downtown

Published on June 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS — Two separate shootings happened within minutes of each other in downtown Indianapolis Wednesday.

Indianapolis Metro Police say they first responded to a person shot at 29th and Central downtown. The victim is in critical condition. A second shooting was reported shortly after at 27th and North Meridian Street. That victim is in stable condition. Meridian Street is currently closed from Fall Creek to 28th Street.

IMPD now believes the shootings were related. It’s believed the two victims mentioned above were the individuals who shot at one another, at the time of this writing. It’s unclear if they were inside or outside of their cars when this happened.

Central is closed between 28th and 29th streets. IMPD will not have information about reopening.

It’s possible a third car was hit during the shooting.

If you have any info, call the IMPD aggravated assault unit at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This article will be updated.

The post Two Separate Shootings Within Minutes of Each Other Downtown appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Two Separate Shootings Within Minutes of Each Other Downtown  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending

Tony Lamont: Indiana Broadcast Hall of Fame Inductee

Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics

Cash Blast!

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

Get Tickets: IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close