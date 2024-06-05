The former National President of the Sin City Deciples, an outlaw motorcycle organization formed in Gary, Indiana has been found gulity of racketeering and intent to distribute cocaine following an 18-day jury trial.

51-year-old Herman Troy Jefferson also known as “G-Rilla,”, of Jacksonville, Arkansas was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison.

Jefferson utilized the Deciples and another motorcycle club to sell and traffic cocaine and marijuana for him while as National President. During that time, multiple acts of extortion and violence also took place under his leadership.

The post Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years was originally published on wibc.com