Method Man Says He’s Never Doing Summer Jam Again: “Generation Gap Is Too Wide”

This past Sunday night (June 2), Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam concert rocked the house at the USB Arena in Belmont, N.Y. While acts like Sexyy Red and Doja Cat got things lit with their performances, Method Man didn’t feel the energy from the crowd when he took the stage and feels like his Summer Jam days are officially over.

Taking to the stage with his Blackout! running mate, Redman, one of the cuts Meth and Red performed was their classic cut “Da Rockwilder” for the thousands of fans in attendance. Though the OG fans loved what they saw, Method Man felt the new generation of Hip-Hoppers have left his era far in the rearview mirror.

In a post that Hot 97 put on their official Instagram page showcasing his and Redman’s performance, Method Man left a comment that raised many eyebrows as it showed his displeasure with the experience and included a hashtag that hinted he’d never return to Summer Jam again.

“Not our crowd at all.. thanks again, New York and the whole tri-state (that showed up to the event) plus Pete and Ebro I got love for you guys, but never again.. at this point the generation gap is just too wide for me.. #nevercomingback“

Unfortunately, a lot of this year’s Summer Jam attendees were probably newborns or weren’t even conceived yet when Method Man and Redman were flying high off their marijuana-inspired cuts back in the late 90s. So it’s no surprise that they didn’t know they were in the presence of legends when Meth and Red took the stage. The lack of love and energy was enough to convince the Ticallion Stallion to throw the towel in when it comes to these kind of events.

The dynamic rap duo was also at the Roots Picnic, and the energy was much better.

