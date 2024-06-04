Listen Live
IMPD says None of Their Officers are Involved in New York Trump Trial

Published on June 4, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’ve seen a picture of an IMPD officer on social media claiming she’s Donald Trump’s parole officer, it’s fake.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department posted to social media Tuesday afternoon confirming that none of their officers are involved in former president Trump’s New York hush money case. More specifically, any pictures linking IMPD Southwest District Commander Nikole Pilkington to Trump are not true.

“We ask that social media users stop sharing her photo and report any posts with Commander Pilkington’s photo to the appropriate social media platform,” said IMPD Tuesday.

