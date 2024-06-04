Spotify users, make sure you save your coins because the streaming service is increasing its prices for the 2nd year in a row.
As reported by ABC11 (via CNN newswire), Spotify’s US subscribers will see a $1 increase for its ad-free premium plan, going from $10.99 a month to $11.99 a month. This marks a 20% increase over the past two years.
The audio service claims that it’s increasing the prices “to continue to invest in and innovate on our product features and bring users the best experience.”
Spotify is also raising the prices of its other tiers. The monthly cost of its “Duo” plan (premium plan for two users) will go up to $16.99 (a $2 increase), while its family plan will go up to $19.99 (a $3 increase).
The new prices will go into effect in July.
Prepare To Pay More For Spotify…Again was originally published on hiphopnc.com
